Coyote Attacks 2 Young Girls in Separate Arlington Yards Sunday; Search on for Animal

Two toddlers were attacked by a coyote in their yards in Arlington, Massachusetts, in separate incidents Sunday, officials said.

The same coyote is believed to have been responsible for both attacks, and officials are working to track it down, Arlington police and health and human services officials said in a statement Monday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The first attack took place about 5:40 p.m. on Epping Street. A 2-year-old girl was bitten on the back by a coyote, then dragged, officials said. About 10 minutes later, another 2-year-old girl was scratched b a coyote in her yard on nearby Summer Hill Circle.

Both girls were taken to the hospital but are expected to survive.

Local police, Arlington Health and Human Services and Massachusetts Environmental Police are investigating, officials said. They didn't say whether they believed rabies was suspected to be a factor in the attacks.

Anyone who sees a coyote in Arlington is asked to call 781-643-1212. Officials urged people who see a coyote never to give the animal food or do something to attract it, and pointed to Massachusetts' recommendations on coyote safety.

A 5-year-old boy was playing in a sand box on Cutler Hill Road when the animal approached him and bit his leg.

The attacks are the second and third in two months in Arlington. On Aug. 15, a 5-year-old boy playing in a sand box on Cutler Hill Road was bitten in the leg by a coyote, but was expected to recover.

People in that neighborhood -- which is under a mile from where Sunday's attacks took place -- said at the time that coyote activity was common, sharing videos of the animals roaming around and taking things in their yards and noting near-constant howling.

Earlier that week, a coyote attacked a 3-year-old girl on North Herring Cove Beach in Provincetown. That coyote was killed and tested negative for rabies.