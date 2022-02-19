Coyote Sightings Rise in Salem

The Mass wildlife control has been getting calls from every corner of Salem as there have been multiple coyote sightings throughout the city.

You may have come across one of these lately – and if so - you’re not alone.

Local resident Staci Sverker found a coyote hanging out just 10 feet from her back door last weekend.

"I'm concerned about my dogs especially if my kids bring out the dogs."

Sverker said, they tried making loud noises but the coyote wasn’t fazed at all.

Donald famico, an animal control officer in Salem says it's mating season right now for coyotes and so they've had an increase in calls lately.

He says they've had sightings in every part of the city but one of the problems is that people are leaving food in public parks for birds, pigeons etc. and the coyotes are picking up what's left.

"I tell people they’re not coming to watch tv they’re coming for your food," said Famico

Famico further said that most coyotes don’t bother the animals that much but you need to be on guard with the smaller ones. Go out with them at night, stay with them and have something with you like a noisemaker, some type of stick to protect yourself