Coyote that mauled woman, attacked others in Fall River had rabies, police say

The coyote that attacked several people, biting one woman several times, in Fall River, Massachusetts, on Monday had rabies, police said Wednesday

Anyone who may have touched the coyote should call Massachusetts health officials at 617-983-6800, Fall River police said.

The rabid animal bit a woman who was walking her dog near her apartment on Rolling Green Drive about 5:45 a.m., police said. When she saw the coyote, she picked her dog up and made noise to scare it off, but the coyote lunged at her.

She was severely injured, with bites on both legs and one arm, according to police, but she managed to fight it off and get back to the apartment complex where she lives. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

While first responders were at the scene to help the woman, a call was made from the Fall River Country Club reporting a coyote trying to attack members. Police said it was killed for its aggressive behavior.

The state has been having an an "unprecedented bat season," the Rhode Island Department of Public Health said last week.

Five raccoons have recently tested positive for rabies in Boston, prompting a warning for residents and their pets.