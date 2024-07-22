Cracked! Lobster truck damaged in Boston ‘storrowing'

A refrigerated seafood truck was "storrowed" on Monday afternoon, getting stuck under the Charles Street pedestrian overpass.

The act of "storrowing," or getting stuck under one of the low-lying bridges over Storrow Drive, is a common occurrence in Boston, as people overestimate the height of bridges or fail to realize how tall their moving trucks are.

This "storrowing" happened around 12:15 p.m. on Storrrow Drive eastbound at Charles Street. The front of the Gordon Food Service truck sustained extensive front end damage. According to their website, the food service distributor is based in Michigan and serves the Midwest, Northeast, Southeast and Southwest regions of the U.S.

The truck was being backed out from the bridge around 12:40 p.m. Massachusetts State Police said the vehicle was able to clear the scene and no injuries were reported.

Traffic delays were reported as a result of the crash.