Crane Beach in Ipswich remains closed to swimming after great white shark sighting

A popular beach on the North Shore of Massachusetts remains closed Wednesday after a great white shark sighting a day ago.

Swimmers were ordered out of the water Tuesday morning after a great white shark sighting was confirmed off the east end of Crane Beach. Ipswich police said sharks were seen in approximately 5-7 feet of water.

Ipswich police shared video of the sharks on their Facebook page:

The Trustees of Reservations, which oversee the beach, said in a post on X on Tuesday night that "Out of an abundance of caution," the beach will remain closed to swimming at least through Wednesday.

"We continue to collaborate with local Public Safety Officials to determine a safe reopening time, to be announced ASAP," the trustees added. "The beach remains open for all other recreation."

Shark season in Massachusetts typically runs until September of October before they begin making their way south for warmer waters. There have been over a dozen sightings in the past week alone. But sightings off the North Shore are relatively rare.