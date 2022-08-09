Local

Crane Topples Onto Building in Winchester

No injuries have been reported

By Thea DiGiammerino

A crane tipped over in Winchester, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, landing on a five-story apartment building, fire officials said.

The Winchester Fire Department confirmed they were called to the accident at Cambridge and Wainwright roads around 9 a.m. No injuries have been reported.

Structural engineers and the building inspector have been called in to determine the extent of the damage to the integrity of the building. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration will investigate.

More details were not immediately available. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsWinchesteroshaCrane
