Chelsea

Crane Topples Over at Chelsea Construction Site, Narrowly Missing Apartment Buildings

By Alysha Palumbo

A large crane toppled over in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning, narrowly missing multiple apartment buildings nearby.

The crane fell over on Sixth Street at a construction site at around 7 a.m. Aerial footage showed the crane completely on its side, resting on the metal beams of the structure under construction.

It remained unclear if there were any injuries when the crane came down.

There are several housing units near the construction site, and luckily, none of them were hit by the toppling piece of equipment.

Additional details have not been released by officials.

