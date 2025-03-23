Missing RI woman found alive in car amid criminal investigation, police say

A woman from Cranston, Rhode Island, who'd been missing for days was found alive in a parked vehicle Sunday, amid a criminal investigation involving the FBI.

Police shared few immediate details about the discovery of Linda DaLomba, a 45-year-old woman who has autism and is nonverbal, in the vehicle at the intersection of Cranston's Pond and Station streets. She was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for evaluation.

A news conference was planned for 2 p.m., where more details were expected to be revealed.

DaLomba lives at a caregiving facility operated by Seven Hills Rhode Island, which released a statement Sunday after she was found:

We are grateful to the Cranston Police Department and all additional law enforcement agencies for their extraordinary commitment and hard work in finding Linda DaLomba. The entire Seven Hills Rhode Island Community is so deeply relieved that Linda is safe. Where this remains an active criminal investigation, we defer to the Cranston Police Department for any additional comment.

DeLomba was last seen Wednesday afternoon, police said that day. She resides in a group home in Lincoln.

Authorities said Friday that a Cranston woman employed as DaLomba's caregiver had claimed that DaLomba disappeared from a bathroom at Burlington Coat Factory. Surveillance footage determined that neither woman had been at the store.

"The caregiver then provided multiple conflicting statements regarding Ms. DaLomba's whereabouts, prompting the Cranston Police Department's Special Investigations Unit to take over the case," the department said in a news release Friday.

Multiple persons of interest have been interviewed since DaLomba disappeared, police said, noting that the FBI has been taking part in the search efforts.