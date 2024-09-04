Man found dead in RI home after standoff

A 69-year-old man was found dead inside of a home in Cranston, Rhode Island, after a standoff Tuesday night, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

The incident happened on Harding Avenue, where Neil Douglas fired two shots at officers when they arrived, reports WJAR.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

No one was hit but the bullets struck a home across the street.

Nearby homes were evacuated, according to WJAR, and roads were shut down as negotiators tried reaching the 69-year-old Douglas.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

When officers eventually entered the home, they discovered Douglas had died by suicide, reports WJAR.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

Douglas was diagnosed with terminal cancer and his health was deteriorating, according to Cranston police.