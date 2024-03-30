Fiery crash at I-95 tollbooth in Hampton causes delays

A fiery crash at the tollbooth on Interstate 95 in Hampton, New Hampshire, closed multiple lanes on Saturday afternoon.

New Hampshire State Police said all cash lanes were closed on I-95 northbound due to the crash, and that drivers should anticipate delays and avoid the area if possible.

State police added that it appears preliminarily that a truck crashed into a tollbooth and then caught fire.

#UPDATE: Preliminary information indicates a truck crashed into a toll booth and then caught fire. Extent of injuries unknown at this time. Additional information to follow. — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) March 30, 2024

Hampton Fire/Rescue said they were tied up on I-95 at the main toll plaza for a motor vehicle crash/vehicle fire. Photos shared on their Facebook page show a car fully engulfed in flames, with thick, black smoke billowing into the clear, blue sky.

Other photos show the aftermath, with a burned out vehicle missing a roof.

​​According to Hampton police, the driver and a minor passenger were both safely removed from the vehicle. Local police urged caution at the area of side tolls from Route 101 to I-95 due to the single vehicle crash into the tolls with vehicle fire.

People were asked to avoid the area.

Just before 6:30 p.m., state police said the interstate had fully reopened.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.