Crash between car and motorcycle in Raynham leaves 4 injured

Four people are injured after a car and a motorcycle were involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Raynham, Massachusetts.

Police and fire crews responded just after 5:30 p.m. to the crash on Route 44, about a mile west of Route 24.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Authorities say a Toyota Camry was turning left onto Route 44 when it hit a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The bike's operator, a 55-year-old Taunton man, was brought to Brockton's Good Samaritan Hospital with life-threatening injuries. A 16-year-old girl who was on the bike was sent to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.

The 74-year-old Middleborough woman driving the car was brought with non-life-threatening injuries to St. Luke's Hospital in New Bedford, while a 50-year-old Middleborough man who was in the car was transported to Taunton's Morton Hospital with unspecified injuries.

Police noted that a medical helicopter was requested, but mechanical issues prevented it from landing.

Route 44 was closed for almost two hours.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.