Crash between car and motorcycle in Raynham leaves 4 injured

Police in Raynham, Massachusetts, say a Toyota Camry and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle crashed on Route 44 Wednesday

A file photo of a police cruiser in Raynham, Massachusetts
Four people are injured after a car and a motorcycle were involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Raynham, Massachusetts.

Police and fire crews responded just after 5:30 p.m. to the crash on Route 44, about a mile west of Route 24.

Authorities say a Toyota Camry was turning left onto Route 44 when it hit a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

The bike's operator, a 55-year-old Taunton man, was brought to Brockton's Good Samaritan Hospital with life-threatening injuries. A 16-year-old girl who was on the bike was sent to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.

The 74-year-old Middleborough woman driving the car was brought with non-life-threatening injuries to St. Luke's Hospital in New Bedford, while a 50-year-old Middleborough man who was in the car was transported to Taunton's Morton Hospital with unspecified injuries.

Police noted that a medical helicopter was requested, but mechanical issues prevented it from landing.

Route 44 was closed for almost two hours.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

