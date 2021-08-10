Crash Between Scooter and Dump Truck in Lynn Leaves Woman Dead, Man Injured

A woman is dead after a scooter collided with a dump truck Tuesday morning in Lynn, Massachusetts.

Police said two people were riding on the scooter when both vehicles were turning right from Western Avenue onto Washington Street when they crashed.

The scooter's passenger, a 55-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. She later died, police said.

The operator, a 68-year-old man, was also taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

"Obviously, it's something we've been talking about for years with the scooters operating in the cities where there's a lot of traffic," said Lynn Police Lt. Michael Kmiec "We always emphasize for the scooters to use extra caution when they're out there, any motorcycle or any type of vehicle like that."

The dump truck driver is cooperating with the investigation, police said.