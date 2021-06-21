Driver Killed When Vehicle Drives Into Eel River in Plymouth

A woman is dead after the vehicle she was driving went off the road and into a river in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation confirmed a crash took place Monday on Route 3 southbound after Exit 12.

Fire officials say the driver, who was alone in the vehicle, went onto the median before going down a gully and landing upside-down in the Eel River.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The left lane was closed to traffic after the crash, MassDOT said.