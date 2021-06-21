Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Driver Killed When Vehicle Drives Into Eel River in Plymouth

NBC10 Boston

A woman is dead after the vehicle she was driving went off the road and into a river in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation confirmed a crash took place Monday on Route 3 southbound after Exit 12.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Fire officials say the driver, who was alone in the vehicle, went onto the median before going down a gully and landing upside-down in the Eel River.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

VaxMillions 9 mins ago

Mass. VaxMillions: Will the $1 Million Prizes and $300K Scholarships Be Taxed?

Rhode Island 1 hour ago

Girl, 11, Found Unresponsive in Waters Off Rhode Island After Massive Search

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The left lane was closed to traffic after the crash, MassDOT said.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettscrashPLYMOUTHmassdot
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us