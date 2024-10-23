Crash temporarily closes part of I-95 in Greenland, NH

Part of Interstate 95 was temporarily closed in Greenland, New Hampshire, after a crash Wednesday evening.

NH State Police said troopers were on scene as of 6:30 p.m., investigating what occurred. There was no immediate word on any injuries, or the number of vehicles involved.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

In a traffic alert posted to social media, police said I-95 southbound was closed near mile marker 11.4, urging drivers to anticipate delays and avoid the area if possible.

Two lanes opened up about a half hour later, police said, and all lanes were open as of 7:35 p.m.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Police still haven't provided any details on the crash itself.