Crash temporarily closes part of I-95 in Greenland, NH

New Hampshire State Police said I-95 southbound was closed near mile marker 11.4 in Greenland

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A New Hampshire State Police cruiser.
Part of Interstate 95 was temporarily closed in Greenland, New Hampshire, after a crash Wednesday evening.

NH State Police said troopers were on scene as of 6:30 p.m., investigating what occurred. There was no immediate word on any injuries, or the number of vehicles involved.

In a traffic alert posted to social media, police said I-95 southbound was closed near mile marker 11.4, urging drivers to anticipate delays and avoid the area if possible.

Two lanes opened up about a half hour later, police said, and all lanes were open as of 7:35 p.m.

Police still haven't provided any details on the crash itself.

