Speeding driver rolls car on on I-95N in Canton, police say

A rollover crash delayed traffic on I-95 northbound in Canton, Massachusetts, Wednesday morning.
It started with a report of a vehicle speeding down Route 1 in Foxborough around 10:30 a.m., according to Massachusetts State Police. Troopers tried to catch up to stop the car, but it continued onto I-95N, crashing while trying to take exit 23A.
No serious injuries were reported and the driver was taken into custody.
No other details were immediately available.
