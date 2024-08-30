Crash on I-495 in Foxborough Friday

A car crash closed two lanes of Interstate 495 North in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Friday evening, transportation officials said.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the crash, which took place at mile 33 of the highway, or what caused it. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation didn't immediately share more information.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

https://twitter.com/MassDOT/status/1829644630713123323

The crash comes at the start of Labor Day weekend, a busy travel day on highways.