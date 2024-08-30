I-495

Crash on I-495 in Foxborough Friday

The crash comes at the start of Labor Day weekend, a busy travel day on highways

By Asher Klein

NBC 5 News

A car crash closed two lanes of Interstate 495 North in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Friday evening, transportation officials said.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the crash, which took place at mile 33 of the highway, or what caused it. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation didn't immediately share more information.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
https://twitter.com/MassDOT/status/1829644630713123323

The crash comes at the start of Labor Day weekend, a busy travel day on highways.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

More Mass. highway crash news

Yarmouth 3 hours ago

Teen killed when SUV hits boat trailer on Cape Cod road, police say

I-495 23 hours ago

Motorcycle driver dies after hitting SUV stopped on I-495, police say

Storrow drive Aug 29

‘Storrowings' are a Boston spectacle — and this year could see the most in a decade

This article tagged under:

I-495
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us