New Hampshire

Crash closes I-95 in Greenland, NH

New Hampshire State Police responded to a serious crash on Interstate 95

NewHampshireStatePolice
New Hampshire State Police

A serious crash on Interstate 95 in Greenland, New Hampshire, shut down the highway Wednesday night.

The crash happened near Exit 3, state police said shortly before 9:30 p.m.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

I-95 northbound is closed at Exit 2 while the southbound side is closed at Exit 3. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Authorities did not give any information about injuries.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

No further details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

New HampshireGreenland
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us