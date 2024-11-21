Crash closes I-95 in Greenland, NH

A serious crash on Interstate 95 in Greenland, New Hampshire, shut down the highway Wednesday night.

The crash happened near Exit 3, state police said shortly before 9:30 p.m.

I-95 northbound is closed at Exit 2 while the southbound side is closed at Exit 3. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Authorities did not give any information about injuries.

No further details were immediately available.