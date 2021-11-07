Local

Crash in Sharon Closes Part of Rt. 1 in Both Directions

Serious injuries have been reported, Massachusetts State Police said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A crash on Route 1 in Sharon, Massachusetts, has closed part of the roadway in both directions Sunday night, transportation officials announced just after 9:30 p.m.

The crash occurred on Route 1 at Old Post Road, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. The northbound and southbound sides were shut down to traffic in the area. It's unclear when they will reopen.

Massachusetts State Police said multiple vehicles were involved and serious injuries have been reported.

Video from the scene showed several vehicles badly damaged.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

