Grafton

Crash involving big rig truck snarls traffic on Mass. Pike in Grafton area

By Matt Fortin

Getty Images
GETTY IMAGES

Fire officials in Grafton, Massachusetts, were warning drivers of delays on the Mass. Pike following a tractor trailer crash Monday morning.

A post by the Grafton Fire Department said multiple vehicles were involved in the crash and that at least one person was hurt. It happened around mile marker 102.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The driver of the big rig truck was trapped, firefighters said.

An investigation is ongoing. Drivers were told to expect delays heading east.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Grafton
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us