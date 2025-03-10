Crash involving big rig truck snarls traffic on Mass. Pike in Grafton area

Fire officials in Grafton, Massachusetts, were warning drivers of delays on the Mass. Pike following a tractor trailer crash Monday morning.

A post by the Grafton Fire Department said multiple vehicles were involved in the crash and that at least one person was hurt. It happened around mile marker 102.

The driver of the big rig truck was trapped, firefighters said.

An investigation is ongoing. Drivers were told to expect delays heading east.