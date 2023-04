A crash that involved a motorcycle happened Monday night in Boston.

The wreck was at the corner of North Washington Street and Valenti Way. Video of the crash's aftermath showed the bike in the road, as well as a backpack.

Injuries have been reported, according to Boston police.

Criminal charges are not expected.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Additional details have not been released.