Crash involving school bus, sedan in Pelham, NH

A school bus and a car crashed at an intersection on Tuesday morning in Pelham, New Hampshire, leaving the occupants of the sedan involved injured.

The Pelham Police Department said that the crash happened at around 6:40 a.m. at the intersection of Mammoth Road and Keyes Hill Road. The bus was heading south on Mammoth Road, and a Kia Optima appeared to pull out in front of the bus after driving east down Keyes Hill Road and stopping at the stop sign, according to police.

Four people were in the Kia, one of whom sustained life-threatening injuries. The three others — the driver and two juveniles — are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The bus had just started traveling, police said, and the bus driver had one family member onboard, who is a student at the Pelham School District. They did not report any injuries on scene, police said.

An investigation remains underway.