Crash on Expressway Causes Major Delays Monday

A tractor trailer crash on the northbound side of the Expressway near Furnace Brook is causing major delays for the Monday morning commute.

Massachusetts State Police blocked off at least the right and center lanes as crews address the accident. Cars were moving slowly around the scene, causing traffic to backup to the Braintree split.

The delays are also building up on I-93 approaching that slip and on Route 3 as well coming out of Weymouth. No further information was immediately available.

