Crash on I-195 in Dartmouth leaves New Bedford man dead

A man has died after a crash Wednesday morning on a Massachusetts highway.

Three vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, were involved in the crash on Interstate 195 in Dartmouth, state police said. Troopers responded around 11:20 a.m.

One driver, identified as 62-year-old Anthony Moniz of New Bedford, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not say whether anyone else was injured.

Traffic was impacted after the crash, but normal traffic resumed at 2:35 p.m., police said.

No further information was immediately available.