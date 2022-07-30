Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
car crash

Crash on I-290 in Worcester Leaves Man, Woman From Conn. Dead

A pickup truck and a car crashed Saturday morning, causing the truck to flip over and killing its two residents, Massachusetts State Police say

By Asher Klein

crash generic
NBC 5 News

Two people died when their pickup truck rolled over in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 290 in Worcester, Massachusetts, Saturday morning, police said.

The truck's occupants, a 65-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman from New Britain, Connecticut, were found by troopers at the scene with serious injuries, and paramedics who arrived declared them dead, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

The pair from Connecticut weren't immediately identified.

A car, a 2009 Toyota Corolla, was also involved in the crash with the truck, a 2001 Nissan Frontier, about 7 a.m. near Exit 24, police said. The car's driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The crash remained under investigation Saturday night, police said.

This article tagged under:

car crashMassachusettsWorcesterMassachusetts State Policei-290
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us