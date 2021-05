Serious injuries have been reported after a rollover crash on Interstate 93 involving a truck in Andover, Massachusetts.

Delays were expected as crews responded to the scene.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the crash occurred on the southbound side of the highway, north of Route 125.

Roll over Crash in #Andover on I-93SB, North of Rte-125. Serious injuries reported. Only left lane open. Expect area delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) May 28, 2021

Aerial footage showed a truck on its side, near trees, on the shoulder of the road.

Only the left lane was open as of 12:30 p.m.