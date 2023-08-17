Stoughton

Crash on Route 24 north leads to delays for Boston commuters

By Matt Fortin

Working police lights
Getty Images

A crash on Route 24 northbound in Stoughton, Massachusetts, was causing traffic delays for commuters on Thursday morning.

MassDOT said at around 8:20 a.m. that there was a rollover crash with injuries before exit 38.

The right lane was closed down as a result of the crash.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Drivers were told to expect delays in the area, which is already a busy stretch of the highway for Boston commuters.

Additional details were not immediately available.

More Stoughton news

Stoughton Jul 25

Suspect held without bail after plumber is carjacked responding to online job listing

Boston Jul 24

Fake request for plumbing help leads to carjacking in Stoughton, arrest in Boston

This article tagged under:

Stoughton
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us