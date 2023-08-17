Crash on Route 24 north leads to delays for Boston commuters

A crash on Route 24 northbound in Stoughton, Massachusetts, was causing traffic delays for commuters on Thursday morning.

MassDOT said at around 8:20 a.m. that there was a rollover crash with injuries before exit 38.

Rollover crash with injuries in #Stoughton on RT-24-NB before Exit 38, Rollover crash. Right lane closed. Expect delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) August 17, 2023

The right lane was closed down as a result of the crash.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Drivers were told to expect delays in the area, which is already a busy stretch of the highway for Boston commuters.

Additional details were not immediately available.