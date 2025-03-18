Crash on Route 9 in Newton shuts down lane near Chestnut Hill Mall

An apparent crash resulted in a lane closure along Route 9 on Tuesday morning in Newton, Massachusetts.

MassDOT said shortly before 7 a.m. that the left lane of Route 9 westbound was closed down at 250 Boylston. That's near the Chestnut Hill Mall.

Our crew saw police on scene, and an SUV with a broken windshield.

Details are still limited about what happened in the area.