Crash on Route 9 in Newton shuts down lane near Chestnut Hill Mall

An apparent crash resulted in a lane closure along Route 9 on Tuesday morning in Newton, Massachusetts.
MassDOT said shortly before 7 a.m. that the left lane of Route 9 westbound was closed down at 250 Boylston. That's near the Chestnut Hill Mall.
Our crew saw police on scene, and an SUV with a broken windshield.
Details are still limited about what happened in the area.
