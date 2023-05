Both sides of Route 93 are closed after a car crash on Route 93 North at Route 495 in Andover has left at least one person with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

State police say a helicopter has landed on the highway to fly the injured to a hospital.

Troopers on scene, motor vehicle crash with life-threatening injuries, Rt 93 north at Rt 495, Andover. MedFlight has landed on the highway at the crash site and both sides of Route 93 are closed at this time. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/G47mmz06Fi — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 15, 2023

