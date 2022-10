Six people were injured, including five children, when a car and a school bus collided in Watertown, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning.

Watertown police said in a tweet shortly after 8 a.m. that motorists should avoid the area of Belmont and Lexington streets due to an accident.

Aerial footage from the scene showed a car with serious front end damage that appeared to have struck a school bus.

Traffic will be impacted, police said.

