Car crashes into building in Worcester, police urge drivers to avoid area

Police say a car crashed into a building in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Tuesday afternoon, and they are urging motorists to avoid the area.

Worcester police confirmed that they were at the scene of a crash in the area of 376 West Boylston St. at 2:30 p.m. They said the driver was taken to an area hospital to be checked out, but she didn't appear to have any serious injuries.

Inspectional services will check out the building to see if there was any damage, police said.

No further details were immediately available.