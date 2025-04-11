Bolton

Crash shuts down I-495 in Bolton

Interstate 495 southbound was closed during the Friday afternoon commute due to a crash, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said.

MassDOT announced just before 5 p.m. that the highway was closed at Exit 70 to Route 117.

Authorities did not give any details about the crash or say whether anyone was injured.

Aerial footage showed a truck that appeared to have crashed off the road being pulled up onto the shoulder shortly before 5:30 p.m.

As of around 5:45 p.m., MassDOT said all lanes had reopened. Earlier, the backup appeared to be miles long.

