Crash Shuts Lanes on I-93 at Braintree Split

A crash stopped traffic Thursday afternoon on Interstate 93 and Rote 3 in Braintree, Massachusetts.
State police, who were on scene, said they were investigating reports that a vehicle had rolled over at that portion of the highway, known as the Braintree Split.
Details weren't immediately clear and police have yet to give an update.
Aerial footage showed a car in a ditch and an SUV on the highway with a smashed windshield. Two lanes were closed at one point, though one has since been cleared.
The crash comes on Christmas Eve, which would normally be a very busy travel day if not for the coronavirus pandemic and requests from public health officials that people not spend time with others who don't live with them.