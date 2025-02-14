Crash snarls traffic on I-95 south in Norwood

Traffic was backed up Friday evening on Interstate 95 southbound in Norwood, Massachusetts, after a crash.
Aerial footage showed police near a damaged vehicle. Only one lane of traffic appeared to be open.
NBC10 Boston has reached out to Massachusetts State Police for information, but has not heard back.
No further details were immediately available.
