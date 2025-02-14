Crash snarls traffic on I-95 south in Norwood

Traffic was backed up Friday evening on Interstate 95 southbound in Norwood, Massachusetts, after a crash.

Aerial footage showed police near a damaged vehicle. Only one lane of traffic appeared to be open.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Massachusetts State Police for information, but has not heard back.

No further details were immediately available.