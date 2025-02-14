Norwood

Crash snarls traffic on I-95 south in Norwood

NBC10 Boston

Traffic was backed up Friday evening on Interstate 95 southbound in Norwood, Massachusetts, after a crash.

Aerial footage showed police near a damaged vehicle. Only one lane of traffic appeared to be open.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Massachusetts State Police for information, but has not heard back.

No further details were immediately available.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

NorwoodMassachusetts
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us