Franklin

Crash with MBTA Commuter Rail train closes road in Franklin

Grove Street in Franklin, Massachusetts, is closed after a vehicle and a train were involved in a crash

Franklin Police Department

A road is closed Thursday in Franklin, Massachusetts, due to a crash involving a vehicle and an MBTA Commuter Rail train.

The Franklin Police Department said in a Facebook post that "Grove Street is closed for the unforeseeable future."

Police added that the train will remain in place until an investigation is complete.

Authorities did not say whether anyone was injured in the crash.

