Crashed Truck Spills Load of Trash on Side of Route 3 in Mass.

A truck carrying trash crashed onto its side in Massachusetts Wednesday afternoon, spilling some of the load on the shoulder of the highway.

The crash took place on Route 3 in Norwood, and left one person with a minor injury, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Aerial footage showed the truck on its side next to the highway, with trash spilling out of the top of the trailer.

Cleaning up was expected to take several hours, police said, urging drivers to avoid the area if they could.

One lane of the southbound side of the highway was closed, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

It wasn't immediately clear how the trash happened.