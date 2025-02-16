Crashes close multiple roads in Connecticut

Freezing rain is causing slippery travel conditions in parts of Connecticut on Sunday.

Here's a list of current road closures:

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Berlin Route 372 is closed at Garden Drive because of wires down in the road.

East Hartford A tractor-trailer and two vehicles are involved in a crash on I-84 East between exits 58 and 59. The two center lanes are closed.



Newtown Route 25 is closed at Pecks Lane because of wires down.

Plainfield Interstate 395 South is closed between exits 28 and 24 due to a jackknifed tractor-trailer.

Plymouth Route 6 is closed at Church Street for wires across the road.

Union Route 171 is closed between Route 190 and Bigelow Hollow Park because of a jackknifed tractor-trailer.

Woodbridge Route 243 is closed between Baldwin Road and Wepawaug Road because of wires in the road.



Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

There is no estimate on how long these roads will be closed for.