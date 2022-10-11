Local

Roxbury

‘Crazy': Roxbury Community Fed Up With Violence After Two Juveniles Are Shot

As police continue to search for suspects, people who live in the area say they’re getting fed up with the brazenness of this violence

By Alysha Palumbo

Investigators on scene after gun violence in Roxbury
NBC10 Boston

People in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood say they haven't seen violence like this in a long time, after a 14-year-old was fatally shot Monday, and another juvenile was wounded.

The violence broke out around midday Monday, when police say they found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound behind a building at the corner of Washington Street and Cobden Street in Roxbury.

Paramedics rushed him to a hospital, but he did not survive, according to authorities.

A second juvenile was found in an apartment just steps away from that fatal shooting. Police say that boy had also been shot, but his injuries were non-life-threatening.

Investigators towed away several motorbikes from the scene, but it’s unclear how they may be related to this investigation.

As police continue to search for suspects, people who live in the area say they’re getting fed up with the brazenness of this violence.

"I haven’t seen it like this in a long time, nothing bad like this, like this crazy, but that’s today, on a holiday," one person who lives in the area said.

Authorities shared the concern.

"It’s concerning I can tell you before when I was in the DA’s office on homicide response I don’t remember coming to this many daytime shootings there seem to be more and more of them," Interim Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4470.

Police are still searching for any suspects. They believe this was an isolated incident.

