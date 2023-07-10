Cream puff chain to open in Boston's Back Bay

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A chain of cream puff shops that once had three locations in Boston will be trying again, with this one coming to the city's Back Bay neighborhood.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Beard Papa's is planning to open on Newbury Street, moving into a space next to Shake Shack just east of the Fairfield Street intersection. Beard Papa's, which has roots in Japan, once had outlets in the Back Bay, Chinatown, and Allston but none of them are in operation anymore.

The address for the upcoming Beard Papa's is 232 Newbury Street, Boston, MA, 02116. The website for the chain can be found at https://www.beardpapas.com/

