Credit card skimmer found at Brookline gas station

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Police in Brookline, Massachusetts, issued an advisory Thursday morning to notify the public that a credit card skimmer had been found at a gas station in town.

Brookline police didn't specify which business the skimmer was found at, saying only that it was found the other day inside a gas pump.

Police used the opportunity to remind people that these devices are illegally installed by criminals who use them to steal your credit card information. When you input your card, the skimmer device sends the information to an external recorder through Bluetooth technology, according to police, who shared tips on using your cell phone to scan a pump before using it. Here's how.

