Credit card skimmers found at Sudbury grocery store

Police in Sudbury, Massachusetts, are investigating after credit card skimmers were found at a grocery store, as this unsettling scam continues to pop up in New England.

Roche Bros. Supermarkets, a family-owned and operated chain of 20 grocery stores, announced two credit card skimmers were found on a couple self-checkout pin pads at their Sudbury Farms grocery store off Route 20.

The company's CEO said in a statement they "immediately took steps to secure all registers at all locations and launched an investigation."

The investigation remains ongoing but Roche Bros. says it has already determined the Sudbury Farms store in Sudbury was the only location impacted.

Customers who shopped there on or before Christmas Eve are being asked to check their bank accounts, though there has not yet been any confirmation that customer data has been compromised.

“Roche Bros. has strong policies in place to protect against these types of incidents, including conducting multiple security checks daily on our registers," CEO Kevin Barner said. "Roche Bros. is committed to protecting the confidentiality and security of our customers’ information and are issuing a press release to try and reach affected and potentially affected customers who we are not able to specifically identify."

This is the seventh skimming incident in New England in the last two months. The other incidents happened at Market Basket and Walmart locations.

People are advised to visibly check any electronic device they use a bank card for, before inserting their cards.

Here are some tips for protecting yourself:

When entering your PIN, block it so that no one can see

When filling your car with gasoline, pay inside

Check your bank account regularly; consider signing up for alerts

There's no word yet on if this incident is connected to any of the others. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.