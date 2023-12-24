Sudbury

Credit card skimmers found at Sudbury supermarket

Roche Bros. is not currently aware of any customer data leaked from the skimmers

By Matt Fortin

Credit card skimmers were discovered at two self-checkout kiosks at a grocery store in Sudbury, Massachusetts.

Roche Bros. Supermarkets announced that the skimmers were discovered at the Sudbury Farms store.

The grocery store chain said in its announcement that it took action to secure the registers at all of its locations, and also launched an investigation into the incident. So far, the company determined that the Sudbury Farms store was the only location affected.

Customers who shopped at the store on or before Sunday may have been impacted, the company said.

“Roche Bros. has strong policies in place to protect against these types of incidents, including conducting multiple security checks daily on our registers," CEO Kevin Barner said in the announcement. "Roche Bros. is committed to protecting the confidentiality and security of our customers’ information and are issuing a press release to try and reach affected and potentially affected customers who we are not able to specifically identify."

Roche Bros. has contacted law enforcement about the situation. The company is not currently aware of any customer data leaked from the skimmers.

