Gloucester

Crew battles widespread brush fire in Gloucester

Firefighters battled a growing brush fire in Gloucester, Massachusetts late Sunday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched to the area of Quarry Street shortly before 11:30a.m. and found 3 acres of woods engulfed in flames.

Fire crews from surrounding departments arrived on scene through the afternoon to help extinguish the fire.

It is unclear what caused the fire, but fire officials reminded residents that outdoor burning and cooking is prohibited due to the high risk of wildfires across the region.

