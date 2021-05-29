Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
arlington fire

Crews Battle 3-Alarm Blaze in Arlington, Mass.

The Cambridge and Woburn fire departments sent engines to the three-alarm fire on Egerton Road.

By Abby Vervaeke

Multiple fire departments are responding to a three-alarm fire at a multi-family residence on Egerton Road in Arlington, Mass.

Three adults and two children have reportedly been displaced by the fire, according to Red Cross Massachusetts. The cause of the fire and the identities of the victims are currently unknown.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Cambridge and Woburn fire departments said they were assisting in the response to the blaze.

This is a developing story and will be updated as further information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

arlington fireArlingtonRed Cross Massachusettsmulti family fire
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us