9 Adults, 2 Children Displaced by 3-Alarm Fire at Quincy Home

Nine adults and two children have been displaced by a multi-alarm fire at a home in Quincy, Massachusetts.

The Quincy Fire Department responded a little before 4 p.m. Saturday to a reported house fire in the area of 7 Roselin Ave.

No injuries were reported. Everyone made it out safely, as did several pets. At least one cat could be seen receiving oxygen outside the home.

Rafael Vasconcelos, whose mother lives in the home, says he’s relieved everyone is okay.

"It’s been a challenging year all around and then this comes so uh you know everybody’s taken by surprise," he said. "But the animals are fine, the people are fine and I guess we just keep moving."

The American Red Cross of Massachusetts was responding to help those who were displaced.

#Metro2 responding to a MFF- Multi Family Fire in #Quincy where 9 adults and 2 children are reportedly displaced — RedCrossMA (@RedCrossMA) September 12, 2020

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.