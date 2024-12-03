Brockton

Crews battle fire in Brockton

By Thea DiGiammerino

Flames erupting from a building on Otis Street in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Dec. 3, 2024.
Brockton Fire Department

Flames could be seen shooting from the roof of a building in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday.

Firefighters confirmed they were working the fire on Otis Street. Pictures from the scene show that the windows of the building were boarded up. Fire officials on scene said they suspected the fire may have been started by squatters.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

