Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
fire

Crews Battle Flames, Bitter Cold in Fitchburg

By Staff Reports

Crews are batting a house fire in the bitter cold early Tuesday morning in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

Firefighters were called around 2 a.m. for a fire at 167 Canton Street. No injuries have been reported but multiple residents have been displaced by the fire. The Red Cross of Massachusetts was called to assist with housing.

The scene remained active Tuesday morning and an investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

fireMassachusettsFitchburgcanton street
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us