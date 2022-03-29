Crews Battle Flames, Bitter Cold in Fitchburg

Crews are batting a house fire in the bitter cold early Tuesday morning in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

Firefighters were called around 2 a.m. for a fire at 167 Canton Street. No injuries have been reported but multiple residents have been displaced by the fire. The Red Cross of Massachusetts was called to assist with housing.

The scene remained active Tuesday morning and an investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.