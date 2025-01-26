Crews battle heavy fire at home in Everett; all residents escape safely

A multi-family home on Woodlawn Street in Everett, Massachusetts, was badly damaged by a fast-moving fire on Sunday afternoon. Thankfully, all residents escaped the blaze safely on their own.

The fire department responded to the scene around 12:30 p.m. to find the second and third floors of the building already engulfed in flames. Neighbors captured dramatic footage of the fire as it tore through the roof.

"It was just a red fire ball and then total black behind it," neighbor Frank Palermo said.

According to Everett Fire Deputy Chief Craig Hardy, the fire had a "good head start," and strong winds contributed to its rapid spread across the roof. It was not immediately clear if the building was a total loss.

"There's a lot of damage inside. It was to the second and third floor most of the damage but there is heavy damage inside the house," Hardy said.

One of two cats living with a family of three upstairs was rescued by firefighters. The second cat remains unaccounted for. The father of the family was in Maine at the time of the fire, prompting his mother, Sandra Symonds, to come to the scene to provide support.

"My granddaughter was with her grandfather, so she doesn't have to see this right now," Symonds said.

Symonds' daughter-in-law sought veterinary care for the rescued cat and will also need to be treated at a hospital for minor burns on her feet.

Hardy confirmed that a couple of firefighters sustained minor injuries as well.

"Couple firefighters with minor injuries but overall, no one got hurt, which is the main thing," Hardy said. "Everyone got out. It could have been a lot worse."

Firefighters are positioned to remain on scene overnight to monitor the building, having already returned once to extinguish rekindled embers. The Red Cross was also present to assist the displaced residents. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.