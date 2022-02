Crews were battling a large fire on Monday morning in the area of 183 Maverick Street in East Boston.

The fire spread to an adjacent building, the Boston Fire Department said. Crews from nearby cities, including Cambrdige, responded to the scene to help.

All firefighters were ordered out of the building around 4 a.m. as the flames shot through the roof. No further information was immediately available.

All companies have been ordered out of the building. The Fire is through the roof . pic.twitter.com/Dt5CISVdtI — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 28, 2022

