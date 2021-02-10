Crews Battle Lowell House Fire in Freezing Temps

Crews were battling a multi-alarm fire in freezing temperatures early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters from Lowell and nearby communities worked to douse the flames in a multi-family home on Westford Street. The fire spread to a building nearby.

NBC10 Boston's exclusive Weather Underground stations in Lowell showed temperatures around 15 degrees in the neighborhood while firefighters were on scene.

Two women, Daphne Lopez and Alyssa Anjos, were inside the building when the fire broke out.

They dialed 911 when they saw all the smoke and flames and then ran up and down the apartment building to wake up the other residents. Around 25 people who live in the building all came out the front door, according to the women.

The two women called another resident, Chhanna Chhay, to warn her. Chhay was able to get most of her family outside, but was worried about whether her grandfather made it out.

"My mom was still on there on the roof waving for help so I’m just hoping everybody was okay but my grandfather, I don’t know,” Chhay said.

No further information was immediately available.