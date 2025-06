A massive fire erupted overnight in a triple-decker building in Revere, Massachusetts.

Heavy fire could be seen consuming the building on Payson Street. It appeared the entire structure was engulfed in flames.

Video captured by NBC10 Boston's photographer around 3 a.m. Friday showed firefighters working to put extinguish the flames. A second building was also damaged in the fire.

Someone who was at the scene said everyone got out safely.